Union officials lead first Bray Wanderers training session in two weeks

The Bray Wanderers squad have been training as the crisis continues at the Wicklow club.

The players have served strike notice over unpaid wages but will fulfil Friday's Premier Division fixture against Bohemians.

The team have trained for the first time in a fortnight, but it was union officials, not the club's coaching staff, who led the session.

Yesterday, Limerick FC players also voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action, as they were unsatisfied that their contracts would be honoured going forward.

They say they will only strike if they are left with no other option.

Limerick yesterday paid monies owed from ten days ago to the players but the players say if payments which fall due in the future are not honoured then they will have no option but to strike.

