Ulster team named for trip to Edinburgh

Rory Best returns to captain Ulster in Friday’s crucial Guinness PRO14 Round 19 trip to Edinburgh.

Tom O’Toole will make his senior debut alongside Best in the front row, with Andy Warwick selected at loose-head.

In the second row, O’Toole’s Academy teammate Matthew Dalton will make his seventh appearance of the season, as he is paired with Iain Henderson in the engine room.

[timgcap=Ulster captain Rory Best.RoryBestUlster2016_large.jpg[/timgcap]In the back row, Matthew Rea and Nick Timoney start at blindside and openside respectively, with Jean Deysel packing down at number eight.Behind the pack, John Cooney and Johnny McPhillips continue their half-back partnership.Darren Cave is named at outside centre, where he will be joined in the Ulster midfield by Stuart McCloskey.Jacob Stockdale and Louis Ludik will start on the wings, with full-back Charles Piutau rounding off the back three. Jacob Stockdale in action for Ulster against Glasgow.

There are two more potential debutants from the bench in the form of Rainey Old Boys RFC prop Tommy O’Hagan, and Angus Curtis, another one of Ulster’s Irish U20 contingent, who can slot in at fly-half or centre.

Rob Herring, Rodney Ah You, Alan O’Connor and Sean Reidy provide the additional forward options, while David Shanahan and Tommy Bowe complete the backline cover.

Ulster play Edinburgh, Friday, April 6 at BT Murrayfield, kick-off 7.35pm.

TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT



Here is your Ulster team that will take on Edinburgh at BT Murrayfield on Friday night 👇



Full match day squad details ➡️ https://t.co/irtSk1CMbK#SUFTUM pic.twitter.com/KjC89ZsA8W — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) April 5, 2018

Ulster: C Piutau, L Ludik; D Cave, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; J McPhillips, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Best (Capt), T O’Toole, M Dalton, I Henderson, M Rea, N Timoney, J Deysel;

Replacements: R Herring, T O’Hagan, R Ah You, A O’Connor, S Reidy, D Shanahan, A Curtis, T Bowe.