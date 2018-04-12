Ulster sponsor Bank of Ireland 'highly concerned by serious behaviour and conduct issues'

By Stephen Barry

Ulster Rugby sponsor Bank of Ireland are "highly concerned" by the issues raised by the high-profile Belfast rape trial, which saw two players, Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding, acquitted of all charges.

The bank, which celebrated its 20th year sponsoring the province this season, has formally conveyed its concerns about the "serious behaviour and conduct issues" to Shane Logan, the CEO of Ulster Rugby.

Jackson, aged 26 and Olding, aged 25, were found not guilty of raping the same woman in June 2016 by a jury which deliberated for three hours and 45 minutes after hearing all the evidence in the marathon trial.

Two other men, Blane McIlroy, 26, and Rory Harrison, 25, were also unanimously acquitted of lesser charges connected to the alleged incident.

Jackson and Olding are currently under an internal IRFU/Ulster Rugby review following the trial's conclusion.

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

Messages made public during the trial from a WhatsApp group conversation, which also included Craig Gilroy, led to him also being placed under review.

The banks said it expects the internal review to be "robust, to fully address the issues raised, and that decisions will be taken – and policies and protocols be put in place – that fully address the issues that have arisen".

Last week Gilroy apologised for his "totally inappropriate" comment, while Jackson also apologised for taking part in the "degrading and offensive" conversation.

In the wake of his acquittal, Olding also expressed deep regret for his involvement in the incident.

The bank said it is of "paramount importance that our sponsorship activity aligns with and supports our core values, and reflects positively on Bank of Ireland through association".

Earlier this week, the Ulster Rugby Supporters’ Club called for the "early reinstatement to playing duties" of Jackson, Olding and Gilroy.

That followed a public advertisement from "concerned fans" calling for Jackson and Olding to never be allowed represent Ireland or Ulster again.