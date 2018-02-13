Ulster set to lose star man Charles Piutau to injury

Ulster have announced that full-back Charles Piutau is set for a number of weeks on the sideline after being injured in their win over the Southern Kings.

The Northern province ran in nine tries in a 59-10 victory but it came at a cost.

Piutau dislocated a rib cartilage while two other players also suffered injuries.

Injury to Piutau will be a blow to the player who is set to leave Ulster at the end of the season.

The former All-Black is set to join former Connacht coach Pat Lam at Bristol next season.

Sean Reidy sustained a medial ligament knee injury meaning he is set to missing for six weeks while Rob Lytte suffered a hamstring injury meaning he could miss four to six weeks of action.

There was positive news on the injury front for Ulster as Andrew Trimble and Peter Nelson returned to training.

