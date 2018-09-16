Ulster maintain 100% record in PRO14 with victory against Southern Kings

Ulster made it three wins from three matches in Guinness PRO14 Conference B as they beat Southern Kings 28-7 in Port Elizabeth today.

The visitors were 9-0 up at half-time after three penalties from John Cooney.

Southern Kings brought the deficit down to two points shortly after the break when Mike Willemse scored a try that was converted by Masixole Banda, before Ulster replied with three tries of their own.

Marcell Coetzee, Angus Kernohan and Angus Curtis crossed, with Billy Burns and Peter Nelson adding conversions after the first and third efforts respectively.

Ulster, with 12 points, move to the top of Conference B, a point clear of second-placed Leinster, while Southern Kings remain bottom after their third loss.