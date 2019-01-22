Ulster issue lifetime ban to fan who racially abused Simon Zebo

Ulster Rugby have banned for life a spectator found to have racially abused Racing 92 winger Simon Zebo.

The incident occurred during Ulster's 26-22 Heineken Champions Cup victory over Racing at Kingspan Stadium earlier this month.

Both clubs strongly condemned the incident, and now Ulster have also sent an apology to both Zebo and Racing.

Ulster Rugby issued a statement, saying: "Following a robust investigation into allegations of abuse directed at Simon Zebo during the fixture versus Racing 92 on Saturday 12th January, Ulster Rugby has sanctioned a lifetime ban on a spectator, for breaching our stadium regulations.

"We would like to thank the many supporters who provided information to assist our investigation.

"We are all very proud of our reputation as an inclusive club and the unacceptable behaviour of this one individual is not reflective of our supporters, or the values of our club.

"We have issued a written apology to Simon Zebo and Racing 92."