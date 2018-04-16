Ulster GAA announce change to football Championship structure

Ulster GAA have announced plans to slightly alter their Football Championship structure.

From 2020 any sides that play in the preliminary round of the Ulster Championship will be exempt from doing so for the two years that follow.

Ulster GAA Provincial Secretary Brian McAvoy says the status quo favoured some teams and not others.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: GAA, Ulster

 

