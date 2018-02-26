UK boxer dies after falling ill after bout

A British boxer has died following a light-heavyweight bout in England last weekend.

Scott Westgarth died in Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire Hospital last night after collapsing in his dressing room at Doncaster Dome on Saturday evening.

Westgarth won his bout against Dec Spelman on points, but appeared to be in some discomfort during post-match interviews.

Absolutely heartbroken and lost for words ail continue to pray for Scott's family and the people close to him rest easy my friend 🙏 xxx — dec spelman (@dec_spelman) February 26, 2018

The headline fight, which was set to feature ex-footballer Curtis Woodhouse, was later cancelled after Westgarth collapsed in the dressing room and emergency medical help was summoned.

The boxer's promoter Stefy Bull offered his condolences after the news emerged.