Tyson Fury set for title shot after victory against Francesco Pianeta

Tyson Fury has agreed to a fight against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder following his points victory against Francesco Pianeta tonight.

Fury appeared to win each of the opening three rounds of the second fight of his comeback at Windsor Park, Belfast.

A lapse in concentration in the opening round led to him getting trapped in the corner and taking a combination but he classily moved out of danger to end their exchange on top.

It was thereafter that he used his superior speed, range and jab to largely control their fight, even if further lapses prevented him from dominating as he can.

Rounds four to six followed a similar pattern, but also exposed some of the rustiness Fury was long expected to demonstrate having fought so few rounds in the previous three years.

His success with the jab, and occasional uppercuts and left hooks showed signs of gradually wearing Pianeta down, but the German landed a left hook Fury nodded at in acknowledgement.

It was in the sixth when Fury swung and missed with a wild right hook, a shot he perhaps threw in the knowledge he could take such a risk.

WBC heavyweight champion Wilder, watching ringside, will have seen little to concern him even if his rival moved to within one round of securing their proposed fight.

Rounds seven-to-nine demonstrated an underdog, in Pianeta, content to survive, and the favourite boxing without intent beyond the occasional exchange.

A left hook Fury landed during the eighth was perhaps the best punch he has landed since his comeback began, though he priority is likely the rounds he needs to prepare for Wilder.

Fury was unsurprisingly announced as the winner, via a score of 100-90 on referee Steve Gray's scorecard, after he also won the 10th and final round.

Sections of the crowd present had booed at the fight's conclusion.

Wilder climbed into the ring to join Fury, where he declared that their proposed fight is "officially on".

Fury then told him: "I'm knocking you the f*** out, boy".

His promoter Frank Warren added: "The fight's on. The details will be revealed but the fight's on."

