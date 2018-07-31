Tyson Fury confident of facing Deontay Wilder after Francesco Pianeta bout

Tyson Fury has stressed his confidence that he will face Deontay Wilder after next month's clash with Francesco Pianeta and beat the American.

Fury, who takes on Italian Pianeta at Belfast's Windsor Park on August 18 in the second fight of his comeback, said on social media on Monday that he was in talks with WBC champion Wilder, adding: "Negotiations are very strong for December, we're almost done for this deal."

When asked on Tuesday how confident he was about the fight being made, Fury told Press Association Sport: "Confident it's done. I have just got to beat Pianeta first, and then I'll fight Wilder next."

Fury was then asked about being ready to defeat Wilder if the bout did occur in December, and the 29-year-old said: "I was born ready in 1988."

He added, with regard to the fight potentially happening in the United States: "We're all going to America on a road trip. I've been to America before. Conquered Steve Cunningham in New York. I'm going back to conquer again."

- PA