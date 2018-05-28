Tyrone to meet Meath and Mayo face away trip in qualifier draw

Mayo and Tyrone have avoided each other in the draw for the first round of the All-Ireland qualifiers, but both sides will be away from home.

The beaten finalist of the past two years Mayo will resume their bid to finally lift the Sam Maguire with a trip to Limerick.

Tyrone will look to bounce back from their early Ulster exit against a Meath side who lost to Longford yesterday.

Wicklow have been drawn with Cavan, while Westmeath will face Armagh.

Neighbours Wexford and Waterford will face each other.

Louth and London were paired together, while Derry will host Kildare after the Lillywhites suffered their first championship defeat to Carlow in 65 years yesterday.

Here's the full draw for round 1 of the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/5twd7G6MYE — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) May 28, 2018

The games are due to be played on the weekend of June 9 and 10.

The venues and throw in times will be confirmed tomorrow.

- Digital desk