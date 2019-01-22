Tyrone 's Gemma Begley retires from inter-county scene

Former Tyrone captain Gemma Begley has confirmed her retirement from inter-county football at the age of 33.

The three-time All-Star scored a goal to help the Red Hand County beat Meath in the All-Ireland Intermediate final at Croke Park in September.

It was to be Begley's last game for Tyrone.

Today, some of Ladies Football's top stars paid tribute to the Tyrone legend.

