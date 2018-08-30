Tyrone name team to take on the Dubs in All-Ireland final

Mickey Harte has named the team that is bidding to stop Dublin winning a fourth All-Ireland title on the bounce.

The veteran manager has made one change as Mark Bradley comes in for Lee Brennan.

The Red Hand County are bidding to win a fourth All-Ireland title having previously lifted the Sam Maguire Cup in 2003, 2005 and 2008

TYRONE: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; T McCann, F Burns, P Harte; C Cavanagh, C McShane; M Donnelly, N Sludden, K McGeary; M Bradley, R Donnelly, C McAliskey