Tyrone name team to face Dublin

Tyrone have named their team to face Dublin this Saturday in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League.

There are five changes to the team which lost to Galway last weekend.

Ciaran McLaughlin makes his national league debut coming in at corner back.

Ciaran McLaughlin

Cathal McCarron returns alongside McLaughlin in the full-back line.

While Declan Mc Clure, Richie Donnelly and Lee Brennan also come back into the starting 15.

TYRONE: Niall Morgan; Ciaran McLaughlin, Cathal McCarron, Hugh Pat McGeary; Tiernan McCann, Padraig Hampsey, Peter Harte; Mattie Donnelly, Declan McClure; Richard Donnelly, Niall Sludden, Kieran McGeary; Lee Brennan, Cathal McShane, Connor McAliskey.