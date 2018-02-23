Two wins from two for Cork City as second half strikes secure win over Waterford

Cork City...2

Waterford...0

It’s two wins from two for Cork City in the new League of Ireland season as second-half strikes from Gearóid Morrissey and Garry Buckley secured the three points against Waterford at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

Having been well kept out by the visitors in the first half, City took the game more to the Blues after the restart and they were rewarded when Morrissey opened the scoring on 55 minutes, sending a low placed shot beyond Niall Corbett after Barry McNamee’s effort was blocked.

Garry Buckley of Cork City celebrates after scoring his side's second goal of the game of Waterford during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Cork City and Waterford at Turner's Cross in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile.

That goal had the dual effect of boosting City and deflating the hard-working Waterford and on 63 the lead was double – and the outcome effectively put beyond doubt – as Buckley was on hand to meet Kieran Sadlier’s cross from the left at the near post.

From there, City weren’t going to be denied and the remainder of the game was played out to an inevitable conclusion before 6,443 paying customers.

In the first half though, Waterford did well to make life difficult for John Caulfield’s champions, with City by and large restricted to half-chances. At the other, both of Waterford’s strikers, Dean O’Halloran and Ismahil Akinade, were denied by timely Alan Bennett challenges.

Just before half-time, McNamee’s free kick from the right glanced off Bastien Héry’s head and went just wide of the post, leaving it scoreless at the break. City upped their game in the second half though and were rewarded.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Beattie, Bennett, Barry, Griffin; Morrissey, McCormack; McNamee (Horgan 90), Buckley (Keohane 85), Sadlier (Howard 89); Sheppard.

WATERFORD: Corbett; Feely, Browne, Webster, Comerford; Héry, Keegan (Puri 83), Holohan, Aborah (Daly 69); O’Halloran (Barnett 69), Akinade.

Referee: B Connolly (Dublin).

Elsewhere:

Chris Fagan and Conan Byrne scored in St Pat's 2-1 win at Bray while Sligo won by the same scoreline against Derry City.

It was scoreless between Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk at Tallaght.