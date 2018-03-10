Two France U20 players sent off after horror tip tackle against England

England welcomed France in the U20 Six Nations Championship on Friday night securing a 22-6 win, but a shocking spear tackle has overshadowed the result.

The English win means France's Grand Slam hopes are over but they are likely to be without two of their forwards for the final weekend of the tournament.

Replacements Hassane Kolingar and Pierre-Henri Azagoh both saw red when in the second half they tip-tackled England centre Fraser Dingwall.

Quitte à perdre le match autant le faire avec style. Double carton rouge. La France toujours dans l'innovation. pic.twitter.com/jtFH4M7nEA — greub (@greub1) March 9, 2018

Northampton player Dingwall was not reported to have been left seriously injured by the tackle.

The win for England places them on level points with France at the top of the table and the English will welcome third-place Ireland next weekend.

Ireland's U20 side overcame Scotland on Friday night with Jack O'Sullivan playing a starring role to keep them in the hunt for the Championship.

A win against England next week will secure at least second place for Ireland and they could potentially finish first depending on other results.