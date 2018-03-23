Two debuts and Coleman return as Ireland team to play Turkey named

Martin O'Neill has named a youthful side for Ireland's friendly with Turkey, which kicks off at 5.30pm.

Seamus Coleman captains the side in what will be his first international start since his double leg break against Wales last year.

West Ham's Declan Rice and Aston Villa's Scott Hogan are in line to win their debuts while Preston duo Sean Maguire and Alan Browne have their good club form rewarded with starts.

Goalkeeper Colin Doyle also starts, in what will be only his second cap - ten years and 304 days after making his international debut under Steve Staunton.

Shane Duffy and Kevin Long are also included alongside midfielders Conor Hourihane, Jeff Hendrick and James McClean.