Twitter users will be able to watch NBA games from the view of a single player

NBA fans will be able to watch some games through the eyes of the players this year through Twitter.

Users will be able to vote for one player for selected regular season and play-off games on the social network. The player will be equipped with a camera during the second half of the game, offering a different view of action on the court.

“NBA Twitter is one of the most exciting and entertaining and, I find, insightful parts of Twitter because it is always on, it is 24/7 and you get all these amazing perspectives constantly, so what we’re always looking for an opportunity to do is, how do we enrich the conversation that is happening,” said Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey at the annual tech show CES. (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“One way to enrich it is giving people more to see and more angles to see them, and two is participation – so we’re doing both.

“We’re enabling people to participate by voting on who they would like to focus on, and then also streaming that right in the app, right where the conversation is. We think it is a great complementary experience to watching the game, whether you’re there or watching it on television.”

The move is the latest in a string of sports streaming coverage on Twitter, including NFL live streams and Wimbledon highlights and clips.

- Press Association