Twitter reacts as late Kroos goal revives Germany’s World Cup hopes

Toni Kroos struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner from a free-kick as defending champions Germany boosted their World Cup hopes with a 2-1 victory over Sweden.

Joachim Low’s side, who trailed at half-time and had Jerome Boateng sent off at 1-1, looked to be heading for a costly draw which would have left them on the verge of elimination until Kroos’ superb late intervention.

Football is a simple game, 22 men chase the ball for 82 minutes and the Germans get a player sent off so 21 men chase the ball for 13 minutes and at the end the Germans somehow fucking win. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 23, 2018

THIS 💥🔥 — Mats Hummels (@matshummels) June 23, 2018

Germany to win the World Cup. Adapting, finding ways to be successful is key to success in sport.#WorldCup #WORLD (are you listening ICC?) — Jason Gillespie 🌱🌈 (@dizzy259) June 23, 2018

Leroy Sane, left out of the Germany squad, tweeted in German, saying: “Better later than never, Congrats on the win guys, in the end totally deserved!”

Besser spät als nie 😉⚽ Glückwunsch zum Sieg Jungs, am Ende vollkommen verdient! @DFB_Team #DieMannschaft #GERSWE — Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) June 23, 2018

WHOOOOAAAAAAAAA!!!!!! — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 23, 2018

