Twitter just discovered doubles luge and the result is complete confusion

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games have been all about discovering passion for sports you never paid attention to in the past, but one event has people more confused than enthralled.

Luge involves one person sliding down the ice on a sled on their back, which means double luge looks like this…

'The Tobys have done it again!' 🥇



The German duo defend their Luge Doubles gold in a thrilling finale to the event 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/D1NqXYCrzj — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) February 14, 2018

It was Germany who took the gold on this occasion, defending their title by just 0.088 seconds.

Matthew Pinsent and Dai Greene, former rower and current athlete respectively, both struggled to get their heads around the sport.

Even as man who has spent most of my Olympic career stuffed into a small vehicle getting sweaty with big blokes in lycra - men's double luge is still a thing of wonder. — Matthew Pinsent (@matthewcpinsent) February 14, 2018

Ok the double luge looks weird. Imagine being the big spoon and not being able to see anything — Dai Greene (@DaiGreene) February 14, 2018

And they weren’t the only ones watching, jaws agape.

Well, the doubles luge is quite something — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) February 14, 2018

Single luge. Ok.

Double luge. Well that's something. — beverley wang (@beverleywang) February 14, 2018

Wait....there is a double luge event now? How does that even work? #Olympics — Sasha Murray (@SashaMurray) February 14, 2018

Presumably someone was sat watching the luge one day and thought: “How can we make this more of a team sport?”

Could the double luge inspire something wonderful at the summer Games?

I think we need a summer games equivalent to Double Luge. I vote for Piggy Back High Jump. — Squire Barnes (@sbarnesglobal) February 14, 2018

It’s fair to say the Winter Olympics event has got people thinking.