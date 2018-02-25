Twitter couldn’t help but notice Gary Neville absolutely destroying Arsenal in commentary

Gary Neville is perhaps best known for his measured analysis as a football pundit, but it’s as a commentator that he really lets his passion show.

At least, that was the case when Arsenal put in something of a weak performance against Manchester City in the League Cup final.

With the north London side 3-0 down in the second half, Neville made his feelings clear.

“I’ve mentioned the walking of the Arsenal players and then the retreating runs of Ramsey and Xhaka, ambling, jogging back,” said Neville.

“Absolute disgrace they are, they’re an absolute disgrace. Walking on a football pitch at Wembley. Giving up. Spineless.”

Twitter couldn’t help but notice Neville’s ranting as Arsenal lost their third League Cup final under Arsene Wenger.

It did indeed have a little of the Arsenal Fan TV about it.

Something for those with editing skills to get to grips with later, no doubt.

Arsenal lost 3-0 as Pep Guardiola claimed his first trophy at City. The players will probably have to watch the game back at some point this week in an effort to improve.

They’d be well advised to mute the commentary if they do.
