TV3 pundit struggles to hold back the tears as emotions build ahead of Grand Slam decider

Emotions are already running high as Ireland prepare for their Grand Slam showdown with England, writes Stephen Barry.

TV3’s build-up to the big day started as early as 11.30am – leaving fans with eight hours of rugby goodness and moment a moment or two like this to look forward to.

Their pre-match montage on the 2009 Grand Slam win over Wales even had Shane Jennings struggling to hold back that tear in his eye for the second time this morning…

And it not even noon yet!

Elsewhere, fans were starting to feel the excitement…

Hopefully the English leave us have our moment…
By Stephen Barry

