Tuesday's Fairyhouse card subject to morning inspection
Tuesday's meeting at Fairyhouse will have to pass an 8am precautionary inspection if it is to go ahead.
The final day of the Easter meeting is due to feature the Grade Three John & Chich Fowler Memorial EBF Mares Chase, but officials will have to check conditions following rain during racing on Monday.
Further overnight rain is a possibility with the going described as heavy.
- PA
