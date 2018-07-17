Troy Parrott signs first contract with Tottenham

One of the Republic of Ireland's most promising young prospects has signed his first contract with Tottenham.

Troy Parrott has put pen to paper on a deal that will see him play with Spurs' Under-18 squad.

Parrott scored three times in Ireland's UEFA Under-17 campaign in England earlier in the year.

“Everyone has done their off-season programmes, the technical levels have been good and now we’re trying to build and improve every day," said Under-18s coach Matt Wells of his ten new recruits.

“The standards we’ve set have been high and now it’s about building up to our week in Belgium [for an annual training camp]. Over the last few days we’ve started to do more decision-making practices, more possession drills, more games and started to emphasise the style of play.

“Our new first-years had a very good season last year in the Under-16s, so they’ve got a good base in that regard. Now we’re looking at the individuals and seeing how we can stretch and improve them.”

