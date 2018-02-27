Tributes to Mark Farren and Ryan McBride feature in video celebrating Derry City's Brandywell return

Dery City make a long-awaited return to the Brandywell on Friday after 16 long months, writes Stephen Barry.

They welcome Dundalk to their revamped home, featuring the brand-new Mark Farren Stand, after a year playing 30 minutes away in Maginn Park, Co Donegal.

A general view of the refurbished Brandywell Stadium ahead of the start of the 2018 SSE Airtricity League season. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

To celebrate, they've produced this gorgeous video featuring tributes to Farren and Ryan McBride, who passed away in 2016 and 2017 respectively and will be remembered on Friday night.

REMEMBER THEIR FIGHT, LIGHT THE BRANDYWELL ON THE NIGHT

All @derrycityfc & @DundalkFC fans:

As we go HOME on Friday - in 5th & 18th min - all supporters put the light on their phones to acknowlege 2 legends & heros Ryan Mc Bride #5 and Mark Farren #18. Gone - never forgotten 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/9dqcgknxbl — McBride 5 Foundation (@RMcB5Foundation) February 25, 2018

It also features a James McClean super-strike from his time at the club.

Produced by Dunnofilms and featuring a wealth of homegrown talent, you can watch it here: