Tributes paid to former Tipp Ladies footballer who dies aged 26
Tributes have been paid to Rachel Kenneally, a former Tipperary Ladies Football, who has passed away aged 26.
Kenneally lined out with Tipperary in the 2013 All-Ireland intermediate final and had also played in the 2011 All-Ireland junior final with her club, Aherlow.
She had also won the Giles Cup in 2012 with Limerick's Mary I where she had studied to become a primary school teacher.
Kenneally played for the Tipp senior side until 2014 having made her debut in 2009.
As reported by RTÉ, she passed away due to cancer.
Tipperary Ladies Football manager, Shane Ronayne, tweeted last night to pay tribute to the player.
"On behalf of everybody involved with the Tipperary Ladies Football Senior squad I would like to express our sincere sympathies with the family and friends of Rachel Kenneally, our former player, teammate and friend," said Ronayne.
"We are all proud to have had the opportunity to coach and play with Rachel and very privileged to have known her as a person.
"She will be sorely missed but forever remembered."
Rachel Kenneally (1992-2018) Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam pic.twitter.com/DmigaNGEHA— Shane Ronayne (@spronayne) March 27, 2018
Marie Hickey, President of the Ladies' Gaelic Football Association, added: "All of us at the Ladies Gaelic Football Association are deeply saddened to learn of Rachel’s untimely passing.
"Rachel marked herself out as a brilliant underage player before going on to represent Tipperary at the highest level, appearing on All-Ireland final day in 2013.
"We extend our deepest sympathies to Rachel’s family and friends at this very sad time."
All of us @LadiesFootball are deeply saddened to learn of Rachel’s untimely passing. We extend our sympathies to Rachel’s family and friends at this sad time. Rest in peace, Rachel. #RIP https://t.co/ckhrlCPyIQ— Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) March 28, 2018
