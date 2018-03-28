Tributes paid to former Tipp Ladies footballer who dies aged 26

Tributes have been paid to Rachel Kenneally, a former Tipperary Ladies Football, who has passed away aged 26.

Kenneally lined out with Tipperary in the 2013 All-Ireland intermediate final and had also played in the 2011 All-Ireland junior final with her club, Aherlow.

Rachel Kenneally, Tipperary playing in the 2013 All-Ireland Ladies Football Intermediate Final. Pic: Sportsfile

She had also won the Giles Cup in 2012 with Limerick's Mary I where she had studied to become a primary school teacher.

Kenneally played for the Tipp senior side until 2014 having made her debut in 2009.

As reported by RTÉ, she passed away due to cancer.

Tipperary Ladies Football manager, Shane Ronayne, tweeted last night to pay tribute to the player.

"On behalf of everybody involved with the Tipperary Ladies Football Senior squad I would like to express our sincere sympathies with the family and friends of Rachel Kenneally, our former player, teammate and friend," said Ronayne.

"We are all proud to have had the opportunity to coach and play with Rachel and very privileged to have known her as a person.

She was a fantastic player and a wonderful character full of life, humour and great courage.

"She will be sorely missed but forever remembered."

Rachel Kenneally (1992-2018) Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam pic.twitter.com/DmigaNGEHA — Shane Ronayne (@spronayne) March 27, 2018

Marie Hickey, President of the Ladies' Gaelic Football Association, added: "All of us at the Ladies Gaelic Football Association are deeply saddened to learn of Rachel’s untimely passing.

A committed and talented player, Rachel wore the blue and gold of her county and the green and gold of her beloved Aherlow with distinction for many years.

"Rachel marked herself out as a brilliant underage player before going on to represent Tipperary at the highest level, appearing on All-Ireland final day in 2013.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Rachel’s family and friends at this very sad time."