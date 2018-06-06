Tributes after 'much-loved' Louth ladies football manager passes away

Tributes are being paid to Louth ladies football manager Mícheál McKeown who passed away on Tuesday night, aged 67.

The Channonrock man fell ill last Sunday and died at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

McKeown won an All-Ireland ladies senior football title in 1996 with Monaghan as part of the coaching ticket and he went on to manage the side in 1999 and 2003.

McKeown had been appointed manager of the Louth ladies team last October.

The 2018 season had been a successful one for Louth with McKeown guiding his team to the Lidl Division 4 League final and a junior football championship final.

Louth captain Kate Flood said: "We were all very proud to have Mícheál as our manager.

He was an absolute gentleman and while he was only with us for a short time as manager, he brought us to a League final and we were so honoured to have known him.

"He had a massive impact on us through football, and also on a personal level.

"I wish to extend our condolences to his wife Mary, and Mícheál’s wider family."

LGFA President Marie Hickey added: "All of us at the Ladies Gaelic Football Association are deeply saddened, having learned of Mícheál's untimely passing.

"Mícheál was a much-loved character with LGFA circles and renowned as an outstanding coach.

"He was a key member of the management team when Monaghan won the All-Ireland senior title back in 1996 and recently, he guided Louth to the Lidl Division 4 National League final.

Mícheál's coaching prowess also had a profound effect on a number of clubs and the benefits of his work will be felt for many years to come.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Mícheál's wife Mary, his wider family, and many friends at this very sad time.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."