Trent Alexander-Arnold signs five-year contract at Liverpool

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has expressed his delight at signing a new long-term contract with the club.

The deal, which is understood to tie Alexander-Arnold to Liverpool until 2024, reflects the remarkable progress the 20-year-old has made since his last contract in 2017.

“I’m ecstatic and really proud,” Alexander-Arnold told the club’s website.

⚡️⚡️⚡️ T A A ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/vJAAAN5v8Z — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 19, 2019

“I feel privileged to have the support and the trust the club has in me to offer me a new deal.

“There was no doubt in my mind to sign and extend the years I have with the club.

“Hopefully we can achieve a lot of success in those years.”

Academy graduate Alexander-Arnold made his Liverpool debut in October 2016 and has since established himself as the Reds’ first-choice right-back.

"To have the support of the fans every single time I go out to play, to know that they’re behind you is something special." ❤️🙌



Watch @trentaa98's exclusive interview (11 mins) only on @LFCTV 👇 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 19, 2019

He made his England debut against Costa Rica last June and was part of Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad in Russia.

“As soon as they offered the contract, there was no hesitation whatsoever,” added Alexander-Arnold, who has made 67 appearances for Liverpool and scored four goals.

“The thing that made it easiest for me was having the people around me to make sure I was able to focus on football as much as possible and get the deal done as soon as possible.

“That is down to my brother especially, my manager, who took that role and allowed me to focus on football and not get distracted, which is the main thing.

When it comes to playing football, there is only one club for me. After 14 years at @liverpoolfc I am so happy to sign a new contract! Just want to say thank you to the fans for all your support on my journey so far ❤ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/oxMdkwQaeL — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) January 19, 2019

“The last 18 months especially have been very special. Hopefully the next 18 months and even further on than that will be even more special.”

Alexander-Arnold, who joined Liverpool at the age of six, becomes the latest member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad to pledge his future to the club.

Andy Robertson, who agreed fresh terms earlier this week, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Joe Gomez have all signed new deals with the Premier League leaders since April 2018.

- Press Association