Transfers centre – live

Burnley’s signing of Joe Hart was the headline deal as the summer’s transfer window moved into its final 48 hours.

The former England number one agreed a two-year deal at Turf Moor after bringing his 12-year association with Manchester City to an end.

The 31-year-old two-time Premier League winner had spent the past two seasons on loan at Torino and West Ham after falling out of favour at the Etihad Stadium.

Burnley’s move for Hart was prompted by injuries to fellow England internationals Nick Pope and Tom Heaton and he is likely to face tough competition for a place when all are fit.

Hart was followed to the Lancashire club by Derby striker Matej Vydra, who signed a three-year deal after moving for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old, who has previously played in the top flight with West Brom and Watford, top-scored in the Championship with 21 goals last season.

Bournemouth broke their transfer record to sign Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma from Levante for a fee understood to be £25million.

The 23-year-old, who impressed at the World Cup in the summer, has signed a five-year contract at the Vitality Stadium.

Premier League newcomers Fulham continued their busy summer of transfer activity by signing Arsenal defender Calum Chambers on a season-long loan.

Chambers, 23, who had a loan spell at Middlesbrough two years ago, is the seventh new arrival at Craven Cottage since they secured promotion.

His signing came after Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed earlier in the day that the Scottish champions had rejected a reported £9million offer from the Londoners for defender Dedryck Boyata.

Thibaut Courtois’ future at Chelsea is in doubt (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chelsea’s goalkeeping situation remained the subject of considerable speculation with reports linking the club with Athletic Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga.

This came after widespread reports that Thibaut Courtois, the club’s number one, had failed to turn up for training for a second successive day.

The Belgian, who has been linked with Real Madrid, had been due to return on Monday after a delayed summer break following the World Cup.

Chelsea were also being linked with a loan move for midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid.

West Ham were reportedly closing in on a deal for Arsenal striker Lucas Perez, who spent last season on loan at Deportivo La Coruna.

Brighton signed young winger Anders Dreyer from Danish Superliga side Esbjerg for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old will initially link up with Albion’s under-23 squad ahead of the new Premier League 2 season, which kicks off against Liverpool on Friday.

- Press Association