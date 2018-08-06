Transfers centre – live

Willian appears to have committed his future to Chelsea.

Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard remain strongly linked with Real Madrid.

Everton reported to have struck a deal with Barcelona for Yerry Mina.

Leicester have struck a deal to sign winger Rachid Ghezzal from Monaco.

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian reportedly in talks with Benfica.

Willian has moved to clarify his Chelsea future, declaring “my head is here”, but doubts linger over the future of Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard as the transfer deadline edges nearer.

The Brazil playmaker has been strongly linked with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The 29-year-old says the latter made a formal bid for his services but appears happy to continue his five-year stay at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m a Chelsea player,” Willian told ESPN Brasil.

“I always made it clear that what I wanted was to stay in the club. The only club I knew that really made an official offer for me was Barcelona.

“But I have my head here and I intend to continue in the club unless the club wants to sell me. But my head is here in the club.”

Willian has stated his happiness to remain at Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA)

Similar clarification over goalkeeper Courtois and star man Hazard would be welcome ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with both men and, while Hazard’s current deal lasts until 2020, Courtois is out of contract next summer.

Courtois is reported to have informed new manager Maurizio Sarri of his wish to leave – a circumstance the Italian said would lead to him sanctioning a sale.

Eden Hazard (left) and Thibaut Courtois (right) are subject to interest from Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is keen on adding to his squad but could see outgoings first. Italian full-back Matteo Darmian could be on the way out, and talks with Portuguese side Benfica are said to be under way.

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola is reported to be lining up a move for the France midfielder, with Barcelona and Juventus among the destinations mentioned in dispatches.

Everton are reported to have pipped United in the pursuit of Barcelona centre-half Yerry Mina, once considered a United target.

The Toffees are said to have reached a £28.5million, five-year deal for the Colombia international, who is set to be the second Barca player to switch from the Nou Camp to Goodison Park this summer after Lucas Digne.

Bournemouth are still hoping to wrap up the signing of Colombian defensive midfielder Jefferson Lerma for a club-record fee.

The Cherries have agreed a fee understood to be £25million with Spanish club Levante for the 23-year-old.

Jefferson Lerma is set for a move to Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)

All that remains is for confirmation that Lerma has agreed personal terms, passed a medical and obtained a work permit.

Leicester announced on Sunday evening that they have struck a deal to sign winger Rachid Ghezzal from Monaco on a four-year deal.

Ghezzal will link up with his new team-mates this week ahead of the Premier League season opener at Manchester United on Friday night.

Meanwhile, England Under-21 striker Adam Armstrong has left Newcastle for a permanent deal with Blackburn. Armstrong scored nine goals for the club on loan last season and has penned a four-year contract.

The decision to bring the deadline forward so that no new signings can be added before the Premier League season begins, plus the World Cup, means the final days of the window could be frantic.

