Tourish and McAlaney take victory in Fastnet Rally

Donegal pair Damien Tourish and Domhnall McAlaney made their long trip to Bantry well worthwhile when their two-wheel drive Escort scored a rare victory over four-wheel drive opposition in the Skibbereen West Lodge Hotel Fastnet Rally.

They finished 21 seconds ahead of the Fiesta World Rally Car of Welsh visitor and former Irish National Rally champion Melvyn Evans and his local co-driver Sean Hayde.

Last year’s rally winner Daragh O’Riordan’s Fiesta set the early pace but soon retired, with Daniel Cronin from Ballylickey topping the order after stage two in his similar car, but he too dropped out.

This left Tourish leading from Evans for the rest of the day, with the Stafford cousins from Wexford finishing third in their Darrian.

Killarney’s Colin O’Donoghue was the clear winner of the Junior class, more than two minutes ahead of Barry Archer from Ballycotton.

- Digital desk