Tour winner Thomas has the taste for success

Geraint Thomas says his unexpected Tour de France triumph has only fuelled his hunger for further success in the world’s biggest road race.

The Welshman was still struggling to come to terms with his achievement the day after becoming the third Briton to win the event, following in the footsteps of Sir Bradley Wiggins and Team Sky team-mate Chris Froome.

Thomas rode in support of Froome in each of his four Tour victories and was due to do so again this time, only to emerge as the race’s dominant force.

Asked if his win had made him hungry for more, he said in an interview with Sky Sports News: “Most definitely, I’ve got the bug for it now.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time in the yellow jersey and those stage wins as well. I want more now, for sure, it’s exciting times.”

Thomas’ former Great Britain and Sky team-mate Wiggins for one thinks Thomas is capable of getting what he wants.

Difficult to sum up how incredible this guys performance over the last 3 weeks has been, amazing to have seen how hard this man has worked over the last 15 years. A truly amazing athlete, congrats @GeraintThomas86 👏 #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/8BEMVCPCDk — Brad Wiggins (@SirWiggo) July 28, 2018

Speaking on Eurosport, Wiggins said: “He’s at that ripe age now, 32, he’s matured as a person and an athlete and his laid-back approach will continue to carry him through.

“This success won’t change him at all and I wouldn’t put it past him to win again next year.

“This could be the start for him now, he’s won the Tour and it will only drive him on to do it again.”

Thomas – winner of two stages en route to his success, 11 and 12, with the first of those days seeing him move into the overall lead – insists he did not think about winning the whole race until the night before the penultimate stage, Saturday’s time trial that effectively sealed victory.

And still the full realisation of just what he has achieved has not hit.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “It’s a race that I used to run home from school to watch the end of and suddenly I’m not just in it, but winning it. It will take a while to sink in.

“When I go back to Cardiff it’s going to be insane.”

Only adding to the surreal experience have been the messages of congratulations from across the sporting world and beyond – from the likes of Thierry Henry, Dan Carter, Elton John, as well as a phone call from former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

Thomas, an Arsenal fan, said: “I spoke to him on the phone this morning, which was bonkers.”

When it was put to him that he was probably the most famous Welshman on the planet, Thomas said: “It seems that way.

“I stayed off Twitter and things during the race and went on after the time trial and it was just crazy. The support is just amazing.”

🚴 Big congratulations to you on winning #TDF2018, @GeraintThomas86 - we're all really proud of you 👏 pic.twitter.com/R5eUJQOEbY — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 29, 2018

Team Sky faced a backlash from some of the French public during the Tour, stemming from their recent dominance of the sport and an anti-doping investigation into Froome, which was dropped in early July.

Riders were booed and spat at by spectators, while Froome, who came third overall, was pushed by a spectator on Alpe d’Huez.

As he spoke about the riders who had supported him, Thomas said the abuse had been something that only increased the bond among the team.

Thank you for the amazing support over the last 3 weeks!

It has been full of ups and downs but I couldn’t have asked to spend it with a better team of people.

And to @GeraintThomas86 there is no one more deserving. Congrats champ 👊 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/ayxlFvmg5z — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) July 29, 2018

“I’ve played that (support) role all my career almost, apart from this race, and everyone just dedicates themselves 100 per cent,” he said.

“It’s a massive commitment and dedication, and much appreciated obviously.

“We have just got a real good bond and we really sort of gelled as a team over the three weeks, especially with some of the abuse we were getting on the road – that really sort of brought us together as team.”

- Press Association