Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year award

Geraint Thomas has won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

The Tour de France winner beat Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton into second place, with England captain Harry Kane third.

Kane had been the pre-event favourite but Thomas was a close second and the 32-year-old Welshman came out on top when it mattered.

He becomes the fifth cyclist to win the award and the fifth athlete from Wales.

Thomas said on stage in Birmingham: "I should have thought about what I was going to say. Thanks to everyone who voted.

"I'm really lucky I came into cycling at the time I did.

Geraint Thomas, the 2018 BBC Sports Personality of the Year! 🙌



Follow the #SPOTY action LIVE: https://t.co/lGCzvNVl4g pic.twitter.com/blA9OltmFh — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 16, 2018

"A lot has been said about inspiring people this evening, I was just going down the local leisure centre for a swim and ended up riding my bike.

"I've got so many people to thank. My parents and everyone in my family are a massive inspiration.

"As a rider I'm focused on myself, but hearing stories like Tyson (Fury) and Billy (Monger), you realise what we do does inspire people back home. You can take just as much pride from that as winning something like this.

"It's been an amazing year for British sport, long may it continue."