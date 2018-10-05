Toulouse see their winless run extended to five matches with Nice draw

Toulouse are now without a win in five Ligue 1 matches after their 1-1 home draw with Nice.

The visitors led at half-time through Bassem Srarfi’s strike but Mathieu Dossevi equalised shortly after the break as Toulouse drew for the fourth time in five games.

Christopher Jullien missed the target with a couple of early chances before doing likewise with a header after 11 minutes.

Allan Saint-Maximin saw an effort well saved by the goalkeeper before Nice went in front just before the half hour mark through Srarfi’s shot from the right side of the penalty area.

Christophe Herelle almost quickly extended the lead but his header was narrowly wide.

Firmin Ndombe Mubele worked the goalkeeper as half-time approached as Toulouse tried to get back on level terms, which they did early in the second half when Dossevi converted from Manu Garcia’s pass.

Dossevi had a chance to win it late on but scooped the ball over the crossbar from six yards out following a corner.- Press Association