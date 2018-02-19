Toulon president charged with misconduct

Toulon president Mourad Boudjellal has been charged with misconduct by European Professional Club Rugby over comments regarding the citing of Mathieu Bastareaud.

The subsequent disciplinary hearing relates to the suspension of Toulon star Bastareaud, who was last month cited for using a homophobic slur.

Bastareaud received a three-week ban for verbally abusing Benetton forward Sebastian Negri during a European Champions Cup clash, appearing to call him a "f***ing f*****".

Boudjellal, who is known for his outspoken behaviour, defended his club's player and in turn launched an attack on the authorities over their handling of the incident, questioning their "morality".

It is for those comments that Boudjellal could face punishment.

"Following an investigation, EPCR has decided to bring a misconduct complaint against the President of RC Toulon, Mourad Boudjellal," said EPCR in a statement.

"After the Champions Cup, Round 5 match between RC Toulon and Benetton Rugby on 14 January, Mr Boudjellal was reported to have made comments to a media organisation which may have constituted breaches of the disciplinary rules and the media rules of the 2017/18 EPCR Participation Agreement.

"An independent disciplinary committee to hear the misconduct complaint will be convened and a date for the hearing will be announced shortly."

- PA