Tottenham v Newcastle – story of the match

Tottenham overcame a nervy night at Wembley to book their Champions League place for next season with a 1-0 win over Newcastle.

Harry Kane’s 50th-minute goal, his 28th of the Premier League season, was enough for Spurs after Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Huddersfield.

That means, with one game to play, Mauricio Pochettino’s men are third and four points clear of their London rivals, sealing a third successive year in Europe’s elite club competition.

It is a particularly impressive achievement this year, given the spending power of the other big six teams, but it did not come without tension at Wembley on a night when Newcastle gave them a fright.

Jonjo Shelvey hit the post in the first half while they missed good chances throughout.

Tweet of the match

Star man – Harry Kane

Harry Kane’s 28th #PL goal of the season secures a 3rd consecutive top-four finish for Spurs #TOTNEW pic.twitter.com/Aqe53Isrc4 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 9, 2018

It was such a difficult night for Spurs that there were no real standout performers, but given it was Kane’s goal that got them over the line, his contribution was the most valuable.

Moment of the match

Wembley was full of tension after a dismal first half showing from Spurs, but that was lifted with Kane’s brilliant finish in the 50th minute. The England striker had been off the boil but showed his quality when it mattered with a fine first-time effort.

Data point

Son Heung-min produced another assist as Tottenham beat Newcastle (Nigel French/EMPICS)

Son Heung-min again provided a vital contribution as his assist for Kane’s goal meant he has been directly involved in more goals at Wembley than any of his team-mates, with 14 goals and nine assists in all competitions.

Player ratings

Hugo Lloris 7, Kieran Trippier 7, Davinson Sanchez 7, Jan Vertonghen 6, Ben Davies 6, Son Heung-min 6, Victor Wanyama 6, Moussa Sissoko 5, Christian Eriksen 6, Dele Alli 5, Harry Kane 8.Erik Lamela (for Son, 77) 5, Toby Alderweireld (for Trippier, 83) 5, Danny Rose (for Wanyama, 88) 6.

Newcastle: Martin Dubravka 7, DeAndre Yedlin 6, Florian Lejeune 6, Jamaal Lascelles 7, Paul Dummett 7, Matt Richie 6, Jonjo Shelvey 7, Mohamed Diame 7, Kenedy 6, Ayoze Perez 5, Dwight Gayle 6. Substitutes: Jacob Murphy (for Kenedy, 71) 5, Joselu (for Gayle 76) 5.

- Press Association