Tottenham knocked out of Champions League by Juventus

Tottenham were knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage last night, losing 2-1 to Juventus.

They led 1-0 in their second leg at Wembley stadium but conceded twice after half-time to lose 2-1 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said they didn't deserve to be knocked out and that he has nothing to criticise his players for.

Pochettino said the Italian side were ruthless, but that overall in the two games Spurs were the better team.

It was the first time Juventus have advanced past an English team in the knockout rounds of the Champions League.