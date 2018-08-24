Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris charged with drink driving

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has been charged with drink driving, Scotland Yard said.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper was charged following a routine patrol stop in the early hours of this morning.

The France international, who led his team to World Cup glory in Russia, was stopped in Gloucester Place, Marylebone, central London, the Met said.

Lloris, of East Finchley, north London, was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 11, the force said.

- Press Association