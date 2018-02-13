Tottenham forward Fernando Llorente is as handsome in pancake form as he is in real life

To celebrate Pancake Day it looks as though Tottenham had some rather tasty portraits designed, and one man in particular stood out as a snack.

Dancakes are a company specialising in artistic pancakes, so as you can imagine it’s a busy time of year for them.

But they weren’t so busy they couldn’t spare some time to portray five Spurs players on the big day, and while they’re all good, it’s Fernando Llorente who will surely be happiest.

Stunning artwork, especially when it comes to the Spanish striker, whose facial hair is a picture of perfection.

Unbelievable. Great talent! — FPL Insider (@FPLInsider1) February 13, 2018

A bit of lemon and sugar and you’ve got yourself a great-looking – and great-tasting – pancake. Good work, everyone.