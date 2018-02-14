Tottenham fans pay classy tribute to retiring Ryan Mason during Juventus match

Tottenham travelled to Italy on Tuesday night to play out an entertaining draw against Juventus in the Champions League, but there had been sad news earlier in the day for one of the club's former players, writes Steve Neville.

Ex-Spurs man Ryan Mason was forced to annouced his retirement from football at the age of 26 after failing to recover from the fractured skull he suffered in January 2017.

"I can confirm that following specialist medical advice I am having to retire from playing professional football," Mason said in a statement released on Tuesday.

The Spurs fans in Turin made sure to make their affection for Mason known, chanting 'There's only one Ryan Mason' during the match.

A classy touch.

Mason made 70 appearances for Spurs since making his debut in 2008, scoring four goals. He joined Hull in 2016 and went on to make 20 appearances.

Mason also earned one England cap while still a Spurs player in 2015, playing Italy - coincidentally - in Turin.

