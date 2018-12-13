Tottenham concerned as footage emerges of fans apparently being mistreated by Barcelona stewards

Tottenham have expressed their “great concern” at reports their supporters were subjected to heavy-handed treatment from stewards in Barcelona and said they would be seeking answers from the relevant authorities.

Spurs travelled to the Nou Camp for Tuesday’s crunch Champions League game and an official allocation of 4,800 supporters saw their team earn a 1-1 draw to secure a place in the last 16.

But footage has emerged apparently showing a section of their fans being struck with batons by stewards inside the ground, while other supporters were also filmed getting struck on the way into the stadium.

Spurs said they would be looking to get to the bottom of what went on.

A club spokesman said: “We have been made aware of a number of issues our fans faced in gaining access to the stadium.

“The reports we have received from our supporters are obviously of great concern to us and we shall be contacting the relevant authorities.”

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust has asked to meet with the club and urged fans to submit any more evidence.

In a statement posted on its Twitter feed, it said: “We’re aware of significant issues entering the Nou Camp at Gate 21. We’ve requested an urgent debrief with the Club.”

UEFA later confirmed it had opened disciplinary proceedings against Barcelona relating to blocked stairways.

