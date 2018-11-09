Top Irish referee retires from officiating Test match rugby

Irish referee John Lacey is retiring from Test duty.

The 45-year-old has taken charge of 37 senior internationals, including four games at the 2015 World Cup.

Lacey's final match will be between Argentina and the Barbarians in London next month.

Lacey is to take on the role of high-performance referee coaching and talent identification role with the IRFU.

World Rugby Match Officials Selection Panel Chairman Anthony Buchanan led the tributes to Lacey, who represented Ireland Sevens, Ireland A and Munster before taking-up the whistle.

John has been an outstanding servant of international officiating over a eight-year period, winning 37 caps and many friends along the way as a match official who always gave one hundred per cent to the cause.

“In particular, as a senior member of the international panel in recent years he has played a strong role in mentoring and supporting the younger members of the group and it is these qualities that will be to the fore as he begins and exciting, new chapter in his career. Everyone at World Rugby wishes him well.”

The best of luck to John Lacey who is set to retire at the end of the season to mentor the next generation of Irish match officials.



Full story | https://t.co/FFWJXNjKYD#RefTeam pic.twitter.com/zjwstjuuZg — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) November 9, 2018

The Tipperary native will continue to referee at European and Pro 14 levels.

- Digital Desk