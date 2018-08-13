Tommy O'Donnell returns from injury ahead of Munster season opener

Tommy O'Donnell has returned to training as Munster gear up for the start of the new season.

The Tipperary flanker underwent surgery after suffering a shoulder injury back in March.

According to the team website, O'Donnell has made a full recovery and has joined the squad for pre-season training over the last number of weeks.

Jean Kleyn and Stephen Archer should also be fit to kick off the new campaign,

During the off-season, Sammy Arnold underwent minor knee surgery while Niall Scannell had minor shoulder surgery, both are said to be progressing well with their rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, Tyler Bleyendaal, Chris Farrell and Jack O'Donoghue continue to nurse long-term issues.

Munster's first game of the season takes place this Friday against London Irish as part of the Kearys Renault Series 2018.

