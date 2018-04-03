Tommy Fleetwood paired with Tiger Woods in opening round of US Masters

Tommy Fleetwood's second US Masters appearance promises to be a memorable one after he was paired with 14-time major winner Tiger Woods for the opening two rounds.

European number one Fleetwood, who missed the cut on his debut at Augusta National last year, and Australia's Marc Leishman will tee off alongside Woods at 10.42am local time (3.42 Irish time) on Thursday.

Woods is contesting the year's first major for the first time since 2015 after undergoing spinal fusion surgery in April last year and has finished 12th, second and fifth in his last three starts on the PGA Tour.

Defending champion Sergio Garcia is in the group after Woods in the company of world number two Justin Thomas and US Amateur champion Doc Redman.

And the man Garcia beat in a play-off 12 months ago, Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose, has been drawn in the last group at 2pm (7pm Irish time) alongside world number one Dustin Johnson and Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello.

Rory McIlroy will start his bid to become the sixth player to complete the career grand slam at 1.38pm (6.38pm Irish time) alongside 2013 champion Adam Scott and Spain's Jon Rahm.

Ian Poulter, who claimed the last place in the field by winning the Houston Open in dramatic fashion on Sunday, partners former champion Trevor Immelman and Patrick Cantlay at 11.48am (4.48pm Irish time).

Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus will act as honorary starters at 8.15am (1.15pm Irish time), with Masters officials again opting not to bring in a replacement for the late Arnold Palmer, who performed the role for a decade before his death in September 2016.

Austin Cook, Ted Potter and Wesley Bryan will begin the tournament proper at 8.30am local time.

- PA