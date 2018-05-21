Tom Parsons undergoes first operation on horror knee injury

Mayo have revealed that Tom Parsons has undergone the first of a number of operations to repair his damaged knee.

The 30-year-old suffered a horrific injury during the Connacht Senior Football Championship defeat to Galway at MacHale Park last weekend.

The Westerners say Parsons is facing further surgery and months of rehabilitation, but describe him as upbeat and grateful for the messages of support.

Tom Parsons of Mayo receives medical attention at Elvery's MacHale Park. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The statement read: "On Saturday, Tom Parsons underwent the first part of two stages of surgery to repair his damaged knee structure.

"In the coming weeks and months, further specialist opinion, surgery and rehabilitation will follow.

"Tom remains upbeat and positive and is extremely grateful for all the kind messages of support he has received from GAA colleagues, opponents and followers all over the world.

"He will continue to receive the best possible care and support during his recovery process and all involved with Mayo GAA wish him all the best during this time."

- Digital desk