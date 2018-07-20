Tom McGlinchey steps down as Waterford manager after 'four very happy years'

Tom McGlinchey has stepped down as manager of the Waterford footballers.

The highlight of the Cork-native's four years in charge of the Déise was this summer's shock qualifier win over Wexford - Waterford's first since 2011.

"I’ve four very happy years completed in Waterford, and was delighted to be involved for the four years," he told WLR FM.

"I just came to a decision that four years was a good lifespan to be involved as a manager."

The closest Waterford came to another victory was in pushing Cork to within a point in 2017.

He had to contend with losing much of last year's team as they were well beaten by Tipperary and Monaghan, either side of the Wexford victory.

Waterford won the pre-season McGrath Cup in McGlinchey's first year.

"There’s a lot of lovely highlights: the McGrath Cup being won in 2015; even though it was a loss, the display against Cork in Munster last year; and culminating in the Wexford Championship win this summer.

"That’ll never be taken away from us."