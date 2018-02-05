Tom Brady has no plans to retire following Super Bowl defeat

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says the Super Bowl defeat to Philadelphia Eagles, won't alter his intention to play until his mid-40s.

Brady is bidding to become the first man to win six Super Bowls.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he was responsible for the 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Minneapolis.

"I'm proud of the way our players, coaches, everybody competed for 60 minutes," said Belichick.

"It just wasn't quite enough. We were unable to perform at our best, I obviously didn't do a good enough job coaching."

Digital desk