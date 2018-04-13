Titles, promotions and permutations: Who can win what in the Premier League and Championship

With the football season reaching its business end, titles, promotions and relegations are beginning to be decided.

Here, we look at the issues that can be settled this weekend.

Premier League

Manchester City missed out on clinching the title against rivals United last weekend but will have further opportunities each week. To finish the job this weekend would require them to beat Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday followed by an unlikely West Brom win at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester United can wrap up a minimum fourth-place finish if they beat the Baggies and Chelsea drop points at Southampton. All the clubs who finish in the top four are guaranteed a place in the group stage of next season's Champions League.

West Brom themselves could have their relegation confirmed with a defeat, but only if Swansea, Huddersfield and Crystal Palace all win their respective Saturday home games against Everton, Watford and Brighton.

Championship

Victory over Birmingham on Sunday would secure the title for Wolves as long as third-placed Cardiff, who have a game in hand, do not beat Norwich on Saturday. Promotion will be achieved before they kick off if Cardiff or second-placed Fulham - against Brentford - drop points. Aston Villa can clinch a play-off place by beating Leeds on Friday evening.Burton could be relegated if they lose to neighbours Derby and Birmingham and Bolton both win. Wanderers face fellow strugglers Barnsley at Oakwell.- PA