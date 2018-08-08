Tipperary to meet Cork in All-Ireland U21 hurling final

Tipperary 3-17 - 1-17 Galway

Tipperary will chase redemption when they meet Cork in the All-Ireland U21 hurling, a repeat of this summer’s Munster decider which the Rebels won handily.

Tipperary put in a much-improved showing here and led by 1-13 to 0-9 when Galway half-forward Brian Concannon - a member of the county senior panel - saw red for an off-the-ball incident involving Brian McGrath in first-half stoppages.

Tipperary's Jake Morris scores a goal. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

In the ensuing passage of play, Jake Morris struck a second Tipperary goal to send them back down the tunnel 10 to the good.

As well as their indiscipline, Galway were let down by nine first-half wides, seven of these arriving in the first 12 minutes.

Their challenge was reignited upon the sending off of Mark Kehoe who received a questionable straight red card for a high tackle on Galway ‘keeper Eanna Murphy. The Galway custodian was substituted as a result of the challenge.

A burst of 1-4 without reply from the Tribesmen had them back within five points, the goal coming from a long Jack Grealish delivery touched into the net by a Tipperary defender.

Three points, however, was as close as they came and Galway’s challenge ended in second-half stoppages as Cian Salmon was sent off for kicking Paddy Cadell.

Tipperary swept down the field with Ger Browne shooting a fantastic goal to seal their final berth.

Scorers for Tipperary: J Morris (1-9, 0-6 frees); G Browne (1-2); M Kehoe (1-1); C Darcy (0-2); C English, D Quirke, R Byrne (0-1 each).

Scorers for Galway: E Niland (0-6, 0-6 frees); J Grealish (1-0); T Monaghan (0-3); S Loftus, B McGrath (0-2 each); A Greaney, S Bleahene, C Salmon, J Coyne (0-1 each).

Tipperary: B Hogan (Kildangan); E Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), B McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), K O’Dwyer (Killenaule); P Campion (Drom-Inch), R Byrne (Portroe), D Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore); G Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), S Nolan (Drom-Inch); C English (Fr Sheehy’s), J Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs), P Feehan (Killenaule); J Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), M Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), C Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs).

Subs: C Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields) for Nolan (47); P Cadell (JK Brackens) for Connolly (49); D Gleeson (Ballinahinch) for Darcy (54); R McCormack (Borris-Ileigh) for English (60).

Galway: E Murphy (Tommie Larkins); J Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly), S Bannon (Clarinbridge), I O’Shea (Athenry); A Greaney (Craughwell), F Burke (St Thomas), J Grealish (Gort); S Loftus (Turloughmore), P Foley (Clarinbridge); B Concannon (Killimordaly), T Monaghan (Craughwell), C Fahy (Ardrahan); S Bleahene (Ahascragh/Fohenagh), E Niland (Clarinbridge), K Cooney (Sarsfields).

Subs: C Salmon (Clarinbridge) for Foley, D Morrissey (Sarsfields) for O’Shea (both HT); J Coyne (Castlegar) for Cooney (38); D Gilligan (Craughwell) for Murphy (40, inj); Murphy ( J Canning (Portumna) for Bleahene (45).

Referee: S Cleere (Kilkenny).