Tipperary stars fire UL into Fitzgibbon Cup final

UL 4-16 IT Carlow 0-19

Two goals in little over two minutes midway through the second-half advanced UL to the Fitzgibbon Cup final, writes Eoghan Cormican.

IT Carlow were after reeling off four unanswered points to narrow the gap to two, 1-14 to 0-15, when UL struck for two green flags to effectively kill the IT Carlow challenge. John McGrath supplied the first, with sub Pat Ryan quickly firing in another on 47 minutes to put eight points between the sides.

University of Limerick's Tom Morrissey and IT Carlow’s Martin Kavanagh and Sean Downey. Picture: Patrick Browne

Jason Forde converted an injury-time penalty to seal the win for the Limerick University. It was Forde who grabbed UL’s opening goal of this semi-final, finishing a well-worked move 26 minutes in.

The winners led 1-12 to 0-10 at the break.

UL meet DCU in the final in Mallow on Saturday week.

Scorers for UL: J Forde (2-5, 1-0 pen, 0-2 frees, 0-1 ‘65); J McGrath (1-4); P Ryan (1-0); T Kelly, I Galvin (0-2 each); K O’Brien, T Morrissey B Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for IT Carlow: M Kavanagh (0-8, 0-5 frees); C Dunbar, M Russell (0-3 each); C Dunford, R Leahy (0-2 each); J Fagan (0-1).

UL: D McCarthy (Limerick); S Finn (Limerick), C Cleary (Clare), A McGuane (Clare); D Fitzgerald (Clare), B Heffernan (Tipperary), G Hegarty (Limerick); T Kelly (Clare), P Maher (Tipperary); I Galvin (Clare), K O’Brien (Limerick), T Morrissey (Limerick); B Murphy (Limerick), J Forde (Tipperary), J McGrath (Tipperary).

Subs: R Lynch (Limerick) for Fitzgerald (25 inj); P Ryan (Limerick) for Murphy (39 mins); M Mullins (Galway) for Maher (54); S Roche (Galway) for O’Brien (60).

IT Carlow: E Rowland (Laois); S Reck (Wexford), K Hanafin (Kerry), R Brown (Waterford); M Redmond (Wexford), J Doyle (Carlow), M Harney (Waterford); C Dunford (Waterford), R Leahy (Kilkenny); S Downey (Laois), M Kavanagh (Carlow), C Dwyer (Laois); M Russell (Tipperary), J Fagan (Waterford), C Dunbar (Wexford).

Subs: S Carey (Wexford) for Downey (48).

Referee: C McAllister (Cork).